Facts

14:41 30.11.2021

Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

2 min read
Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that the tense situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border may be initiated by the Russian side to strengthen the negotiating positions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of his possible meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The head of the Ukrainian defense department said this during an online meeting of representatives of the Ukrainian government and major international investment companies and funds, the website of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"Today's events are most likely connected with the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The latter is thus trying to strengthen his negotiating position," Reznikov commented.

At the same time, he noted that in the spring of this year the situation at the border was even more tense. Then, according to the minister, the Russians were creating a real infrastructure for the invasion. "At the same time, there was no such excitement of investors as today," said Reznikov.

During the meeting, government representatives noted that Ukraine managed to overcome the crisis associated with the outbreak of hostilities in 2014 and create a favorable microclimate for investing in the Ukrainian economy, and the current geopolitical situation is stable and does not affect the Ukrainian economy.

Tags: #reznikov #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 30.11.2021
In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

10:40 24.11.2021
Ukrainian Border Guard Service launches operation against illegal immigrants on border with Belarus

Ukrainian Border Guard Service launches operation against illegal immigrants on border with Belarus

10:43 23.11.2021
NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

10:14 22.11.2021
Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

12:40 19.11.2021
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

09:55 19.11.2021
Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

14:38 15.11.2021
Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

15:23 13.11.2021
No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

14:34 12.11.2021
Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

17:55 11.11.2021
No threats to Ukraine from border with Belarus today - Border Guard Service head

No threats to Ukraine from border with Belarus today - Border Guard Service head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

LATEST

Some nine parties pass to Rada, European Solidarity leads - KIIS poll

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

The Defense Minister invited the Speaker of the Knesset to Ukraine

Rada takes into account interim report of temporary investigation commission on Wagner PMC members, Ilovaisk

Ukraine and Israel will sign final document of Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on November 30

Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD