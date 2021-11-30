Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that the tense situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border may be initiated by the Russian side to strengthen the negotiating positions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of his possible meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The head of the Ukrainian defense department said this during an online meeting of representatives of the Ukrainian government and major international investment companies and funds, the website of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"Today's events are most likely connected with the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The latter is thus trying to strengthen his negotiating position," Reznikov commented.

At the same time, he noted that in the spring of this year the situation at the border was even more tense. Then, according to the minister, the Russians were creating a real infrastructure for the invasion. "At the same time, there was no such excitement of investors as today," said Reznikov.

During the meeting, government representatives noted that Ukraine managed to overcome the crisis associated with the outbreak of hostilities in 2014 and create a favorable microclimate for investing in the Ukrainian economy, and the current geopolitical situation is stable and does not affect the Ukrainian economy.