Ukraine and Israel will sign final document of Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on November 30

The Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas and prepared a final document to be signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and the Minister of Construction and Housing of Israel Zeev Elkin. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«On November 29, the 12th meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation began in Israel. The agenda of the event includes issues of bilateral cooperation in the following areas: economy; investments; innovations; Agriculture; energy; health care; regional development; science; education; tourism; transport; telecommunications, etc.», - the statement reads.

The Embassy emphasizes that in the framework of finalizing the meeting, it was held a sectoral bilateral meetings of members of government delegations, during which the issues of cooperation in the outlined areas were discussed.

"On November 30, a plenary session and signing of the final document will be held under the chairmanship of the co-chairs of the Commission of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine O.Reznikov and the Minister of Construction and Housing Policy of the State of Israel Z.Elkin», - the statement reads.