Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,554 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 25,318 recoveries and 561 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over 11 million Ukrainians have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine! Over the past day, November 29, Ukraine has recorded 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 (including 846 children and 197 medical workers), while 226,059 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 71,124 persons who received their first shot and 154,935 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,749 persons have been hospitalized, 561 have died, and 25,318 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,438,381 coronavirus infections, including 2,946,032 recoveries and 85,975 deaths.

As of this date, 13,391,656 people have received a coronavirus vaccine, including 13,391,654 who have received their first shot, and 11,122,635 who have been fully vaccinated.