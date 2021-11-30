Facts

11:51 30.11.2021

Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,554 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 25,318 recoveries and 561 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over 11 million Ukrainians have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine! Over the past day, November 29, Ukraine has recorded 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 (including 846 children and 197 medical workers), while 226,059 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 71,124 persons who received their first shot and 154,935 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,749 persons have been hospitalized, 561 have died, and 25,318 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,438,381 coronavirus infections, including 2,946,032 recoveries and 85,975 deaths.

As of this date, 13,391,656 people have received a coronavirus vaccine, including 13,391,654 who have received their first shot, and 11,122,635 who have been fully vaccinated.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 29.11.2021
Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

09:43 29.11.2021
Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

13:30 27.11.2021
Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

12:07 26.11.2021
COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

11:20 26.11.2021
Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

09:31 26.11.2021
Ukraine pledges to legally ensure independence of AMCU head appointment from political interference - memo

Ukraine pledges to legally ensure independence of AMCU head appointment from political interference - memo

09:27 26.11.2021
Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

18:27 25.11.2021
IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

12:26 25.11.2021
Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

11:18 25.11.2021
Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

LATEST

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD