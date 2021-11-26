Facts

12:07 26.11.2021

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season


COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

By the beginning of the winter holidays season, the wave of COVID-19 may leave Ukraine, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin predicts.

"By the New Year, the wave should already leave the territory of Ukraine. According to the forecasts that we use, the peak rates of morbidity and hospitalization are in mid-November. We have now almost crossed the peak of rates," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the Ministry of Health, together with winter resorts, is developing a strategy for working during the winter holidays.

"We have already started talking with winter resorts about the regime - how to ensure compliance with the requirements of anti-epidemic legislation. The joint position is that it is difficult to ensure control over vaccination certificates or PCR tests on chairlifts, so resorts offer some verification at the point of entry, for example, at the entrance to a hotel or at a sports equipment rental shop," he said.

Kuzin emphasized that the point is to ensure that winter resorts are safe, and there are no organizational or logistical obstacles for vaccinated people.

Tags: #covid_19 #season
