10:23 18.11.2021

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

As a result of hostile actions, four servicemen of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) were wounded, another one received a combat injury, the press center of the JFO headquarters said in the morning report.

"The soldiers are in a medical facility. The health of the servicemen is satisfactory," the press center said.

Over the past day some 14 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded by Russian-occupation forces, nine of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The enemy reportedly opened fire in the direction of Nevelske with 120 mm mortars. In the Novooleksandrivka area, the occupation forces twice fired from 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, as well as from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. Not far from Zolote-4, Russian-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions twice, using 120mm mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Kryikivka, enemy troops fired from 152 mm artillery. Near Prychepylivka, the enemy opened fire three times using 152 mm artillery, 82 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. In the direction of Krymske, the enemy fired from 82 mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers. Ukrainian positions near Maryinka came under fire from 82 mm mortars. In the direction of Lebedynske, the Russian armed formations fired from grenade launchers of various systems. In the area of ​​Shumy, the occupation forces used heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an unmanned aerial vehicle, probably of the Orlan-10 type, was seen flying over the contact line.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

"As of 07.00 am, on November 18, 1 violation of the ceasefire was recorded by Russian-occupation forces. Near New York, the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns. There are no casualties among servicemen as a result of enemy actions," the headquarters said.

