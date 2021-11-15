Facts

14:38 15.11.2021

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

1 min read
Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Berlin is concerned over the concentration of military forces on the Russian-Ukrainian border, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger has said.

"We are observing Russian military activity with concern and are in close contact on this issue with our European and transatlantic partners. We believe that military escalation must be prevented," Burger told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

He recalled that a meeting of the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Ukraine will take place in Brussels on Monday.

"We are, of course, talking with Russia ... It is important not to exacerbate an already difficult situation," he said.

Tags: #berlin #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 13.11.2021
No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

No threat to Ukrainian border now, but Interior Ministry forces ready for migration crisis – Monastyrsky

14:34 12.11.2021
Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

17:55 11.11.2021
No threats to Ukraine from border with Belarus today - Border Guard Service head

No threats to Ukraine from border with Belarus today - Border Guard Service head

09:26 11.11.2021
Ukraine intends to double border guards on border with Belarus – Monastyrsky

Ukraine intends to double border guards on border with Belarus – Monastyrsky

12:39 10.11.2021
Ukraine's Border Guard Service doesn't record attempts of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine

Ukraine's Border Guard Service doesn't record attempts of illegal migrants to get from Belarus into Ukraine

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

11:34 01.11.2021
United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

16:27 22.09.2021
Berlin does not recognize elections in Crimea

Berlin does not recognize elections in Crimea

11:12 11.08.2021
Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

14:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

LATEST

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Migration crisis in Belarus intended to divert attention from Russia's actions near Ukraine – Blinken

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD