Facts

11:15 12.11.2021

Ukraine and Israel intend to expand cooperation in the field of dairy farming

1 min read

The state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the field of dairy farming were the subject of a meeting between the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel, the Ukrainian Association of Milk Producers and the Israeli Association for Israel-Ukraine Cooperation, CIS. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The purpose of the event was to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of dairy farming. The Israeli side, in particular, was acquainted with the state, prospects of development and needs of this industry», - the statement reads.

During the meeting, Ukrainian farmers expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

«In particular, it is the modernization of irrigation systems, the creation of a national breeding center in Ukraine, computerization of dairy farms, export-import of feed, construction of feed centers in Ukraine, processing of dairy products», - the statement said.

The parties also agreed to work on a visit of a delegation of the Association of Milk Producers to Israel in early 2022 to discuss in detail with relevant Israeli state institutions and private agricultural companies promising bilateral projects in priority areas.

