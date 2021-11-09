Facts

13:03 09.11.2021

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

2 min read
SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

Counterintelligence officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained in Kyiv a former fighter of the terrorist organization "DPR," the head of the illegal prison in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region "Izolyatsia," SBU press secretary Artem Dekhtiarenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to the SBU, this man organized and took direct part in the killings and torture of illegal prisoners of Ukrainian citizens. In relation to the former serviceman, legal procedural actions are being carried out," the department said.

In particular, regarding his delivery to the court for choosing a preventive measure, as well as obtaining additional information about his illegal activities.

The attacker was detained within the previously open criminal proceeding under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 149 (human trafficking); Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization); Article 260 (creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law); Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Measures to expose the intruders were carried out by counterintelligence officers of the SBU under the procedural leadership of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In turn, former Deputy Prosecutor General Gunduz Mamedov said that Denys Kulikovsky was detained at 02:30 in Kyiv.

"Tonight at 02:30 in Kyiv, Denys Kulikovsky 'Palych,' a representative of the illegal armed group of the Russian Federation and the head of Izolyatsia in Donetsk, was detained," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #sbu #occupied_territories #terrorist
