Facts

15:22 06.11.2021

Govt cancels decision on winner of competition for selecting of State Tax Service head

2 min read
Govt cancels decision on winner of competition for selecting of State Tax Service head

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled the decision on the victory of Yevhen Oleinikov in the competition for the post of head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The document was promulgated by MP (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the decision on the victory of Yevhen Oleinikov in the competition for the position of the Chairman of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Department for Supporting the Activities of the Commission on the Higher Corps of the Civil Service. On September 27, Oleinikov was named the winner of the competition with a score of 11.23 points. And on November 3 this decision was canceled," Honcharenko wrote in Telegram.

As reported, on Thursday, November 4, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the place of residence of Oleinikov and his mother. As Oleinikov himself explained, the searches were connected with the fact that, in the opinion of NABU, he may be involved in covering up the illegal activities of a certain group of enterprises.

The NABU, in turn, reported that the searches were carried out in the premises of the central office of the State Tax Service, the State Tax Service in Poltava region, at the place of residence of officials of the tax service and a number of individuals in Kyiv, as well as in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The State Tax Service said that back in December 2020 and in January 2021, it conducted its own audit of the head office of the State Tax Service in Poltava region regarding the development of risky companies, including the enterprises that appear in this criminal case. Based on the results of the audit, the department revealed a number of violations of the service discipline of the employees of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Poltava region and applied disciplinary measures to officials. Regarding the circumstances revealed in the course of the specified audit and which could have signs of criminal violations, the State Tax Service forwarded the information to the State Bureau of Investigations.

Tags: #state_tax_service #honcharenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:43 30.07.2021
'Green' bonds could be issued in Oct – MP Honcharenko

'Green' bonds could be issued in Oct – MP Honcharenko

13:40 24.06.2021
PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

15:49 27.04.2021
MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

MP Honcharenko ruled out of order in PACE for three months

15:41 03.04.2021
SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

SBI opens criminal proceeding on high treason of Medvedchuk, Kozak – MP Honcharenko

15:02 02.02.2021
MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

17:35 30.04.2020
PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

11:16 30.04.2020
Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

10:16 27.04.2020
Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

16:00 25.04.2020
Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

Govt creates energy crisis response team led by PM – MP

13:34 15.01.2020
Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

LATEST

Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD