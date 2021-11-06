Govt cancels decision on winner of competition for selecting of State Tax Service head

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled the decision on the victory of Yevhen Oleinikov in the competition for the post of head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The document was promulgated by MP (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the decision on the victory of Yevhen Oleinikov in the competition for the position of the Chairman of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Department for Supporting the Activities of the Commission on the Higher Corps of the Civil Service. On September 27, Oleinikov was named the winner of the competition with a score of 11.23 points. And on November 3 this decision was canceled," Honcharenko wrote in Telegram.

As reported, on Thursday, November 4, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the place of residence of Oleinikov and his mother. As Oleinikov himself explained, the searches were connected with the fact that, in the opinion of NABU, he may be involved in covering up the illegal activities of a certain group of enterprises.

The NABU, in turn, reported that the searches were carried out in the premises of the central office of the State Tax Service, the State Tax Service in Poltava region, at the place of residence of officials of the tax service and a number of individuals in Kyiv, as well as in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The State Tax Service said that back in December 2020 and in January 2021, it conducted its own audit of the head office of the State Tax Service in Poltava region regarding the development of risky companies, including the enterprises that appear in this criminal case. Based on the results of the audit, the department revealed a number of violations of the service discipline of the employees of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Poltava region and applied disciplinary measures to officials. Regarding the circumstances revealed in the course of the specified audit and which could have signs of criminal violations, the State Tax Service forwarded the information to the State Bureau of Investigations.