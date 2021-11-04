Facts

17:08 04.11.2021

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

1 min read
Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

The Russian Federation has stopped the transit of coal coming to Ukraine from Kazakhstan, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus has said.

"The Russian Federation has stopped the transit of coal from Kazakhstan, which was on its way to Ukraine. All relevant supplies in November are blocked," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, Gerus clarified that technically the blocking occurs at the level of the Russian Railways, which does not confirm the passage of cars with such coal through the territory of Russia.

Earlier that day, Gerus said that in November the Russian Federation limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30%. Earlier, the deputy announced the termination of supplies of thermal coal from Russia to Ukraine.

Tags: #transit #coal #kazakhstan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

17:48 27.10.2021
Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

16:53 26.10.2021
Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

16:53 08.10.2021
Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

09:43 01.10.2021
Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

12:59 17.09.2021
DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

12:49 16.09.2021
Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

14:20 27.08.2021
DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

10:22 26.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

16:49 24.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

LATEST

Language ombudsman calls for renaming Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pervomaisk, number of other settlements

Crown Agents will buy COVID vaccine for Ukraine for EIB loan funds

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD