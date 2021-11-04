Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

The Russian Federation has stopped the transit of coal coming to Ukraine from Kazakhstan, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus has said.

"The Russian Federation has stopped the transit of coal from Kazakhstan, which was on its way to Ukraine. All relevant supplies in November are blocked," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, Gerus clarified that technically the blocking occurs at the level of the Russian Railways, which does not confirm the passage of cars with such coal through the territory of Russia.

Earlier that day, Gerus said that in November the Russian Federation limited the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine to 30%. Earlier, the deputy announced the termination of supplies of thermal coal from Russia to Ukraine.