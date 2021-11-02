Facts

17:57 02.11.2021

Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss military-defense cooperation between Kyiv and Washington

On the sidelines of the climate conference in Glasgow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed military-defense cooperation between the countries with Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken.

"Discussed the tense security situation in Donbas with Secretary of State Blinken. Talked about Ukraine-U.S. military-defense cooperation, challenges in the energy sector," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He noted that the United States firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, praises progress in reforms and a strong commitment to their implementation.

