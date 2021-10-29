Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use their existing weapons only to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state and only in response to the violation of the ceasefire in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service on Friday, the head of state made a relevant statement during his conversation with journalists in Odesa.

"Ukraine protects its territory and its sovereignty in accordance with the duty and oath of everyone who serves today, who protects Ukrainian statehood. We do not attack, we only answer," Zelensky said answering journalists' questions regarding the reaction of individual states to the use of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle by the Ukrainian serviceen in the JFO area.

He said the Ukrainian Armed Forces are opening fire back in accordance with the ceasefire agreements and noted that Ukraine uses unmanned aerial vehicles only for protection.

"When the Ukrainian army feels that it needs to defend its land, it does so. And it will continue to act on this principle," Zelensky said.