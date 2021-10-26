Kuleba denies info that Nuland discussed in Moscow granting special status to ORDLO by Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denied information that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, during her visit to Russia, discussed the granting of a special status by Ukraine to the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"No, not true. American partners inform us in detail about their contacts," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, answering users' questions.