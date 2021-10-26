Widest spread of Delta strain revealed in Lviv, Ternopil - NSDC Secretary

The greatest spread of the new strain of COVID-19 "Delta" has been identified in Lviv and Ternopil, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

"What I would like to draw your attention to. You will probably hear about this for the first time. Unfortunately, on Friday our scientists finished their research, and today we have confirmation that the mutations of the 'Delta' that began in the UK, there is already today on the territory of our country. Moreover, I can now name the places where the most cases have been identified - this is the city of Lviv, this is Ternopil, this is our western Ukraine. Moreover, it [strain] begins to 'climb' to Kyiv," Danilov said on the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV on Monday.