Malta closes entry for Ukrainian tourists

Malta has closed the entrance for tourists from Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"Travel is prohibited. To enter the country, you must obtain a special permit, which is issued under exceptional circumstances," the statement on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua. reported.

It is indicated that from now on, only citizens of Ukraine are allowed to enter Malta who have valid Maltese ID or Residence card documents and have a permanent residence in Malta and have a valid recognized vaccination certificate or are under 12 years of age and may request to be quarantined in an alternative location, provided that meet certain criteria.

In particular, no more than four additional persons will live at the place of quarantine (except for those who will be quarantined); Persons who are 12 years of age or older who live at the same address as those returning from the dark red zone countries, will be fully vaccinated.

Non-residents of Malta of any age who must undergo quarantine, unvaccinated residents of Malta from 12 years of age traveling from countries of the dark red zone and those who are not allowed to undergo quarantine in an alternative location must undergo a 14-day quarantine at hotels officially approved by the Ministry of Health of Malta, exclusively at your own expense.