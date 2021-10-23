Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier was injured, another got combat trauma, 13 violations of the silence regime by Russia-led forces were recorded. Since the beginning of the current day, no ceasefire violations have been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, on October 22, some 13 violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces were recorded, two of which were with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements [...] As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces was injured, another one received a combat trauma. The military are in a hospital. The health status of both is satisfactory," the morning summary on the headquarters said on the Facebook page on Saturday.

The enemy opened fire from 82-mm and 120-mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers of various systems, small arms, 100-mm artillery and an anti-tank missile system. The Ukrainian military returned fire.

"As of 7:00 am on October 23, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the report says.