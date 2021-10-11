Apple brings first official batch of iPhone to Ukraine

The first official batch of Apple products - more than 8,000 iPhone 13 smartphones - arrived at the Boryspil airport on October 9, the State Customs Service of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

"In total, more than 8,000 smartphones of the iPhone 13 line with a declared value of more than $7.5 million arrived in Ukraine. The State Customs Service of Ukraine has begun customs clearance of goods," the post says.

Earlier it was reported that on June 30, Apple opened an official office in Ukraine. Also, Apple will deliver the entire line of its products and open a service point for servicing its products.