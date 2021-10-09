Facts

12:56 09.10.2021

Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu meet with Ukrainian, Turkish businessmen in Lviv

2 min read
Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu meet with Ukrainian, Turkish businessmen in Lviv

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey Dmytro Kuleba and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed new opportunities for cooperation at a meeting with representatives of business circles of the two countries in Lviv on Friday.

"At the talks this week, we paid significant attention to supporting business and developing trade. We create new opportunities for cooperation between Ukrainian and Turkish companies in a number of areas, remove obstacles to the development of international cooperation, and continue to support Ukrainian business," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, citing Dmytro Kuleba.

Çavuşoğlu expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian side for supporting the work of Turkish firms in Ukraine and assured them of the continued support from the Turkish government.

The event was attended by members of the International Society of Ukrainian-Turkish Friendship, leading entrepreneurs of the Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who have business contacts with the Turkish side, and top managers of a number of Ukrainian and Turkish companies.

The participants noted the successful work of Turkish companies in Ukraine and Ukrainian companies in Turkey, and discussed ways to remove obstacles to the further development of Ukrainian-Turkish trade.

The event was attended by companies operating in the fields of energy, IT services, tourism, medical services, food exports, and mechanical engineering.

On October 7-8, Çavuşoğlu was on a visit to Ukraine (Lviv) at the invitation of Kuleba.

Tags: #kuleba #çavuşoğlu
