18:43 06.10.2021

NATO strips 8 Russian diplomats of accreditation - Sky News

NATO has decided to decrease the size of the Russian mission to NATO by half and revoke the accreditation of eight staff members in response to "suspected malign Russian activities," the Sky News television channel reported.

"Eight diplomats, thought to be undeclared intelligence officers, will be asked to leave," Sky News journalist Deborah Haynes said on Twitter.

The activities deemed hostile included "killings and espionage," Sky News said.

