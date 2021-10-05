Facts

09:40 05.10.2021

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 9,846 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 4,229 recoveries and 317 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine recorded 9,846 new cases of COVID-19, including 918 children and 207 medical workers, over the past day, October 4, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,881 people were hospitalized, 317 died and 4,229 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2.470 million, including 2.269 million recoveries and 57,206 deaths.

