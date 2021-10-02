Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the issue of Dmytro Razumkov’s tenure as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada "intra-factional".

"Dmytro Oleksandrovych's question for me, excuse me, is not a question at all. This question as a whole, I believe, is an intra-factional one. I believe that it is a big mistake on the part of Dima and the consultants who are now working with him, that he brings these issues to the public sphere, media. No, there are no secrets, but I believe that these people have different political views. And this is normal. We live in a democratic state. But if they [views] are different than those of [...] 73% who voted for this program [of the Servant of the People party], then this is normal - it means that you live your personal life," Zelensky told reporters on Saturday in Truskavets, where a visiting session of the Servant of the People faction is taking place. The broadcast was hosted by the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

Razumkov was number one on the party list of the Servant of the People party in the 2019 parliamentary elections.