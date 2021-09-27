Facts

18:46 27.09.2021

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

1 min read

The Cabinet Minister of Ukraine and the U.S. government have signed an "Additional agreement to the Contract on the implementation of task development" for a total of $9 million.

"The life and health of people is always a priority of the government. Due to this deal, Ukraine will be able to direct additional financial resources to strengthen the consistency of the health system and improve the efficiency of treatment of diseases," the government's press service said, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

It is noted the additional agreement provides for the allocation of $7 million to improve the health of Ukrainians and $2 million to ensure economic growth.

Shmyhal and USAID Mission Director in Ukraine James Hope signed the document, and Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien signed a letter of certificate.

