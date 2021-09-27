USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a five-year project "Governance and Local Accountability (Hoverla) Activity" with a budget of $74 million in Ukraine.

"I would like to welcome everyone with the start of the new project to increase the efficiency and accountability of the Hoverla local government agencies," Shmyhal said at an event to present the relevant project in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the prime minister, there is a need to expand the project, as there is a demand for this from territorial communities.

In turn, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien said the new program is a continuation and expansion of the U.S. support for the reform of decentralization in Ukraine. She said the United States reviews the decentralization reform as one of the most successful since 2014.

The U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine said at the beginning this reform had opponents, but the Ukrainian authorities successfully continued to carry it out.

Kvien also said that further it is necessary to adopt amendments to the Constitution. She urged Ukraine officials work together to complete this process.

The Hoverla project aims to assist the Ukrainian government in promoting and implementing decentralization reform by supporting local government agencies that should become more wealthy, accountable to citizens and able to effectively provide services. The project will help the government to more clearly define and delineate powers between authorities at different levels.

The goals of the project are to ensure the growing institutionalization and efficiency of the local government system in Ukraine, to promote more independent regional governance, to create mechanisms that will help citizens play an increasing role in local government.

The management structure of the project includes a central office in Kyiv and six regional offices, which will cover seven regions and more than 50 communities with their support.

The support provides for assistance in the implementation of transformations at the local level, strengthening the consistency of local governments and their officials to exercise the relevant powers.