13:18 20.09.2021

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Leaders of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on Monday included in the agenda of the forthcoming plenary week of parliament bills on de-oligarchisation and on filling the budget.

Сhairman of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov put to a vote the proposal of the Servant of the People faction to include bills No. 5599 and No. 5600 in the agenda of the plenary week, and it was supported, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

As previously reported, the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada did not include these bills in the agenda, since they are not prepared for consideration, as required by the regulations, and time is needed to complete the preparation of documents.

