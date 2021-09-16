Facts

17:43 16.09.2021

Russia-occupation forces shell peaceful settlement in Donbas for second time during the day

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces shell peaceful settlement in Donbas for second time during the day

In Donbas, for the second time in a day, Russian mercenaries have shelled a peaceful settlement, as a result of which a private house was damaged, none of the people were injured, according to the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues (JCCC).

"For the second time today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation carried out the insidious shelling of a civilian settlement along the contact line. Shelling with the use of 122 mm cannon artillery from the Russian military formations poses a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population and damages the houses of the civilian population," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported on Facebook.

So, at 06:40 on September 16, Russian mercenaries fired at Taramchuk settlement with the use of barrel artillery of 122 mm caliber.

"During the verification of the consequences of the shelling by the observation group of the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, the fact of damage to a private house was documented. The walls, windows of the house and the adjacent territory were damaged from the rupture of a 122 mm caliber shell," it says.

No civilians were injured.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC reported all violations of the ceasefire to the OSCE SMM.

"In the event of a further aggravation of the situation and non-observance of the ceasefire by the Russian military formations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserve the right to provide an adequate response with the involvement of forces and means permitted by the Minsk agreements," the Ukrainian side of the JCCC added.

Tags: #fire #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 16.09.2021
In Donbas, ceasefire violated 30% more often than in August – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

In Donbas, ceasefire violated 30% more often than in August – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

10:40 14.09.2021
Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

10:21 14.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

11:15 04.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

10:24 03.09.2021
Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

09:23 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

15:46 28.08.2021
Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

11:49 28.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

16:11 27.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at Schastia, head of local military-civil administration wounded

Kuleba: UN disregards Crimea Platform summit for political reasons

Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

SBU detects illegal migrants from Belarus in Kyiv hostel

TIC to hear Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba on Wagner PMC case with enhanced security measures

Judicial reform meeting held at President's Office – sources

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at Schastia, head of local military-civil administration wounded

Education Ministry explains work of educational institutions from Sept 20, 2021

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

Kuleba: UN disregards Crimea Platform summit for political reasons

U.S. Embassy: Ukrainian authorities should prosecute Gongadze's killers

Ukraine negotiating local content in manufacturing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines – Liashko

Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD