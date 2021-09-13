McDonald's intends to open restaurants in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod – Development director

McDonald's intends to open restaurants in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi and Uzhgorod in the near future, McDonald's Ukraine Development Director Vitaliy Stefurak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Restaurants will appear in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi and Uzhgorod. And this will mean that all regional centers will already have our restaurants. In addition, we are going to big cities where we are not yet represented, for example, to Mariupol," Stefurak said.

The expert also said that in the next few years McDonald's intends to open restaurants in all satellite cities of Kyiv. "Our goal for several years to completely cover all satellites of Kyiv. Now we are in Bucha, Brovary, Boryspil. We are considering Irpen and other cities," Stefurak said.

A similar task, according to him, is being set in relation to the suburbs and satellite cities of Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa.

"In cities with a population of over one million and satellite cities, we are primarily interested in individual sites where restaurants with McDrive can be located, with all the sales channels that are now in Ukraine," Stefurak said.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, the McDonald's chain in Ukraine has 104 restaurants in 24 cities.

The network is being developed by McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. According to the data of the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the U.K.) is a participant in the limited liability company. The charter capital of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. as of September 2021 was UAH 901.801 million.