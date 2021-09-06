Facts

18:12 06.09.2021

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said that head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko remains in the team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about personnel changes in the ministry, Monastyrsky said that "the backbone of the team at the ministry level has already been formed."

According to him, the change of minister means, among other things, a change of team.

"But our approach, first of all, is to preserve and increase the efficiency of the structure," the Interior Minister said.

In this context, he said: "If we talk about Ihor Klymenko [head of the National Police of Ukraine], then he is a member of my team. In fact, he joined it and at this stage will remain in it."

Monastyrsky also said that he considers it important to give the police more independence in decision-making and coverage of criminal investigations than before.

