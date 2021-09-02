The Ukrainian authorities have taken unprecedented measures to ensure all aspects of the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah and the normal functioning of the city during this period. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this on the Israeli TV channel i24 News.

«This year, the Ukrainian government has taken unprecedented measures to properly prepare for the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman. First of all, a mobile hospital will be deployed near the grave of Tsadik Nachman. Conditions have been created for the PCR-test of people who came to the celebration, this is done for their safe return home. Vaccinated people and those who have a negative PCR-test and health insurance covering COVID-19 treatment are allowed to enter Ukraine», - he said.

Yevhen Korniychuk stressed that Ukrainian law enforcement officers are moving around the 24hours check area/

«This year about 50 thousand pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman, today about 13 thousand pilgrims have arrived. And this is a significant figure for the city, which is home to 17,000 people. Again, we must not forget about restrictive measures in connection with COVID-19. We are interested in ensuring safety, cleanliness and order for all visitors, as well as in ensuring that the local population is not harmed», - he said.

However, the head of the diplomatic mission noted that the city of Uman is economically interested in the annual pilgrimage of Hasids to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

«We are in constant contact with the Breslav Rabbinical Committee. This year, for the first time will be levied a tourist tax on pilgrims, which will keep the city of Uman clean and tidy. We have repeatedly had a dialogue with rabbis about the need for pilgrims to follow the rules of conduct. Last week, unfortunately, we had a shooting incident between two Israeli citizens in Uman, in which a Ukrainian citizen was injured. As the Ambassador of Ukraine, I sent an open letter to the Breslav Hasidic rabbinate in order to prevent such incidents», - Yevhen Korniychuk summed up.