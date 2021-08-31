Facts

09:23 31.08.2021

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in Donbas on Monday, another soldier was wounded, the press center of the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Today, on August 30, the Russian armed formations fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force. As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed and another was wounded," the JFO said.

The wounded soldier was urgently hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

It is noted that the Ukrainian servicemen opened fire in return, which stopped the enemy's criminal actions.

"The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues in Donbas (JCCC)," the headquarters said.

