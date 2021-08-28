Facts

14:41 28.08.2021

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

The General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution granting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, according to the Twitter account of the Ukrainian parliament.

"The Verkhovna Rada's acquisition of observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will contribute to the development of relations with the South-East Asia region. This status will create additional opportunities for our state to promote national interests, convey Ukraine's position to ASEAN parliamentarians, and create new economic opportunities," Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political, economic and cultural regional intergovernmental organization of ten countries located in Southeast Asia.

ASEAN includes the following ten states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar, Cambodia. Papua New Guinea and East Timor have observer status.

