Facts

12:26 24.08.2021

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

1 min read
Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied information about the allegedly "hijacked" Ukrainian plane in Kabul (Afghanistan).

"There are no hijacked Ukrainian planes in Kabul or anywhere else. The information about the hijacked plane, which is being circulated by some media outlets, does not correspond to reality," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that all the planes that Ukraine attracted to evacuate from Afghanistan "returned safely to Ukraine." He also said that there were three evacuation flights, which evacuated 256 people.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin reported the unprecedented level of difficulties on the whole that diplomats had to face in order to pull the Ukrainians out. We must understand that the situation at the airport is close to chaos, many people are trying to catch the least opportunity to leave the country. It was necessary to ensure that the necessary people got on the necessary plane in safe conditions, and then safely returned home," Nikolenko said.

He said that the Foreign Ministry stays in touch with the Ukrainians, who still remain in Afghanistan, and works out possible ways to evacuate them safely.

Tags: #plane #kabul
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:29 28.07.2021
Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

12:29 02.06.2021
Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

Two-day talks with Iran on UIA plane shot down near Tehran kick off in Ukraine

20:17 25.03.2021
Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

16:40 09.01.2021
Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

15:28 09.01.2021
Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

15:15 29.12.2020
Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

15:14 08.12.2020
Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

12:31 26.09.2020
Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

Zelensky: State should provide treatment for cadet injured in plane crash, make amends to those who lost their relatives

12:07 12.09.2020
Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

Single-engine aeroplane crashed in Sumy region, pilot died

13:46 24.07.2020
Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

LATEST

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD