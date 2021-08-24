Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied information about the allegedly "hijacked" Ukrainian plane in Kabul (Afghanistan).

"There are no hijacked Ukrainian planes in Kabul or anywhere else. The information about the hijacked plane, which is being circulated by some media outlets, does not correspond to reality," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that all the planes that Ukraine attracted to evacuate from Afghanistan "returned safely to Ukraine." He also said that there were three evacuation flights, which evacuated 256 people.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin reported the unprecedented level of difficulties on the whole that diplomats had to face in order to pull the Ukrainians out. We must understand that the situation at the airport is close to chaos, many people are trying to catch the least opportunity to leave the country. It was necessary to ensure that the necessary people got on the necessary plane in safe conditions, and then safely returned home," Nikolenko said.

He said that the Foreign Ministry stays in touch with the Ukrainians, who still remain in Afghanistan, and works out possible ways to evacuate them safely.