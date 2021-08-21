Facts

13:05 21.08.2021

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

1 min read
In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Since 2014, over 30,000 crimes related to the armed conflict have been registered in Ukraine, only more than 7,000 of them have been sent to court, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

She said this at an online meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ambassador Michael Kozak of the Office of Global Criminal Justice of the U.S. State Department and representatives of the Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs, as well as the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor of the U.S. State Department, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Venediktova invited American partners to join the work of the International Council of Experts on Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict.

"We invite American experts in the field of international humanitarian law and international criminal law, who would constantly work with our team, to join the work [of the Council]. The participation of military experts with experience of cooperation with international judicial bodies will also be very useful," the Prosecutor General said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:30 12.08.2021
Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

18:48 05.08.2021
Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

16:13 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

15:20 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

15:05 06.04.2021
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

14:36 06.04.2021
Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

10:25 25.03.2021
Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

Venediktova: Member of For Future group suspected of tax evasion amounting to over UAH 97 mln

16:17 17.03.2021
Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

18:04 15.03.2021
Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

12:25 27.02.2021
Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

LATEST

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD