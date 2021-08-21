In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Since 2014, over 30,000 crimes related to the armed conflict have been registered in Ukraine, only more than 7,000 of them have been sent to court, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

She said this at an online meeting with Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ambassador Michael Kozak of the Office of Global Criminal Justice of the U.S. State Department and representatives of the Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs, as well as the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor of the U.S. State Department, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Venediktova invited American partners to join the work of the International Council of Experts on Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict.

"We invite American experts in the field of international humanitarian law and international criminal law, who would constantly work with our team, to join the work [of the Council]. The participation of military experts with experience of cooperation with international judicial bodies will also be very useful," the Prosecutor General said.