Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that a high level of corruption cannot be the main one in the context of resolving the issue of Ukraine's accession into NATO, the press service of the head of state said on Thursday.

"It is easy to accuse Ukraine of corruption. But let's be honest: no country is completely free of corruption, corrupt officials or oligarchs. But over the last few years, Ukraine has created an anticorruption infrastructure that has no analogues in Europe or perhaps even around the world," Zelensky said in an interview with journalists from Washington Post, Liberation, Funke Media, Novoe Vremya and Novaya Gazeta.

The Head of State stressed that Ukraine has a number of independent anticorruption bodies, such as the National Anticorruption Bureau or the High Anticorruption Court.

"Ukraine has the status of almost a member of the EU and almost a member of NATO. The country already lives by European standards. And the military command centers meet NATO requirements," he said.

The President believes that the fact that Ukraine has not been invited to NATO is underwhelming and sends a negative signal to other candidate countries.