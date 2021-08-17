Facts

11:13 17.08.2021

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Former acting Minister of Finance of Ukraine Ihor Umansky announced the transition to big politics and the creation of his own political force National Economic Policy (NEP).

"Only a radical change in the economic paradigm will allow Ukraine to jump a few steps and be among the countries capable of providing their citizens with a decent standard of living," he was quoted as saying in a National Economic Policy press release on Monday, August 16.

Umansky was appointed head of the Ministry of Finance on March 4, 2020, but on March 30 of the same year the Verkhovna Rada fired him and appointed former Deputy Minister of Finance and former Deputy Head of the President's Administration Serhiy Marchenko, who remains in office until now.

In his biography, Umansky twice held the position of First Deputy Minister of Finance: in 2008-2010, in the team of Viktor Pynzenyk, after whose dismissal he served as Minister, and in 2014-2015, in the team of Minister Natalia Yaresko.

From May to November 2020, he was adviser to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Tags: #umansky #political_parties
