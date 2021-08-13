Russia-occupation fighter opens fire on own people, using grenade in Donbas, seven people killed – ministry

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said that a Russian-occupation fighter committed a crime in Donbas, as a result of which seven people died, three of whom were civilians.

"Recently, in the ninth separate motorized rifle regiment of the first army corps of the so-called 'DPR,' after a group of servicemen consumed alcoholic beverages, a fight broke out between them, during which corporal Danylo Tsupryk opened fire from a standard weapon and used a grenade. As a result, seven people died, four mercenaries and three local residents," the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

It notes that at the moment Tsupryk is wanted. This is also confirmed by the negotiations of Russian-occupation fighters intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence officers.