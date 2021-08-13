Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is developing possible ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan in the event of their appeals for help, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We have already begun to develop possible ways of evacuation [of Ukrainian citizens] from Afghanistan, if such appeals are received. At present, the citizens of Ukraine have not applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with requests to evacuate them from Afghanistan. But I repeat once again that we are working 24/7 and are ready to help our citizens in Afghanistan in all ways available to us," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

The diplomat said that, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at present there are from 50 to 100 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan.

"I take this opportunity to call on all our compatriots who are in Afghanistan now to contact the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan and by any means inform ... where they are, in what condition," the minister said.

According to him, the events in Afghanistan demonstrate that "this is an absolutely unique state" and it is very difficult to predict how the security situation will develop there.

"Ukraine and Afghanistan have traditionally had friendly relations, we have partner relations with the current government. We, in particular, are united by the tragedy of the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran, onboard of which there were citizens of Afghanistan ... We certainly wish the Afghan people, first of all, peace, stability, which is impossible without the cessation of hostilities," Kuleba said.

As reported, on August 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that the Ukrainians who are in Afghanistan immediately leave the territory of this state.

The situation in Afghanistan in connection with the withdrawal of international armed forces from the republic since mid-April has seriously worsened, the Taliban members have seized the capitals of twelve Afghan provinces in a short period of time and continue their offensive.