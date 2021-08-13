Facts

11:02 13.08.2021

Klitschko announces appearance of sculptural composition dedicated to Ivan Franko in Kyiv

A place for the monument to Ivan Yakovych Franko in the capital has been determined, its construction will begin soon.

The corresponding statement was made by UDAR party leader, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, on his Facebook page, expressing regret over the death of Franko's grandson Roland Tarasovych.

"At the request of Ivan Franko International Foundation, the capital has determined the place where the stone will be installed at the end of August and a sculptural composition for Kameniar will soon be built," Klitschko wrote.

The UDAR leader also expressed regret over the death of Ivan Franko's grandson Roland Tarasovych and thanked him for his participation in the party's life.

"It is sad and painful to lose the most devoted patriots of Ukraine. Roland Tarasovych Franko did not liveliterally a few weeks to see the event he dreamed of: the installation of a stone on the site where a sculptural composition to the great Ukrainian Ivan Franko would be erected. I was acquainted to Roland Tarasovych personally, during the parliamentary campaign of 2012, he was an active member of UDAR, always supported social and cultural events of the party. He always happily communicated with young people. He was a very kind, sincere and wise man. Bright memory to you, Roland Tarasovych," Klitschko said.

It was reported that the last grandson of Ivan Franko, Roland Tarasovych Franko, died on August 11 at the age of 90.

He was chairman of the board of the Ivan Franko International Foundation, a scientist-engineer and public figure. The farewell will take place on Friday, August 13 at the Institute of Philology of the Shevchenko State University in Kyiv.

