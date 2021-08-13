Facts

09:51 13.08.2021

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians who are still in Afghanistan immediately leave the territory of this state.

The corresponding recommendations were published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday.

"In connection with the escalation of the armed conflict in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly recommends that the citizens of Ukraine refrain from any travel to Afghanistan until the security situation stabilizes, and those who are still in this country should immediately leave its territory," the Ukrainian diplomats said.

They emphasize that in the event of a threat to the life or health of Ukrainians, or other circumstances that require an immediate consular response, Ukrainian citizens should immediately contact the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Tajikistan, whose zone of responsibility includes Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan in connection with the withdrawal of international armed forces from the republic since mid-April has seriously worsened: the Taliban fighters have seized the capitals of eleven Afghan provinces in a short period of time and are continuing their offensive.

Interfax-Ukraine
