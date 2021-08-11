Ukraine, Germany to discuss guarantees of enforcing obligations under Nord Stream 2 – presidential press secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss guarantees for Germany's fulfillment of obligations within the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"This visit [Merkel to Ukraine on August 22] is a logical continuation of the contacts of the visit of the President of Ukraine in the quadrangle – Washington, Europe, Brussels, Berlin, Kyiv. Angela Merkel and Volodymyr Zelensky will talk specifically about how exactly Germany will guarantee the implementation of those obligations that matter in case Russia, after the launch of Nord Stream 2, tries to somehow abuse its monopoly position," Nykyforov said during a briefing at the President's Office on Wednesday.

He said that during the talks, security in the east of Ukraine "and how to revive the peace talks" will certainly be discussed.

In addition, according to Nykyforov, issues of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Germany will be discussed. "Germany is our key partner in politics, economy, trade, industry and energy. The potential for strengthening these relations is great," he said.

He also said Merkel's visit "proves that there is not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine, and that the most important modern security issues in Europe cannot be resolved without direct negotiations with the President of Ukraine."

Nykyforov also said the schedule and program of Merkel's visit has not yet been finalized and it is not yet known whether she will take part in the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform on August 23, but she received an invitation.