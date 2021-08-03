Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

The Chairs of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committees of the United States, Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Great Britain and Lithuania have issued a joint statement in opposition to the recent agreement between the United States and Germany to allow the completion of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"We, the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of our respective national parliaments, continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and with regret note the recent decision of the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2, which entails resuming completion of the pipeline," the officials said in a statement released on the website of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday.

It is indicated that the completion of the pipeline will strengthen the impact of Russian gas in the European energy mix, endanger the national security of EU member states and the United States, and threaten the already precarious security and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Moreover, the completion of Nord Stream 2 will give Russia yet another tool to pressure and blackmail Ukraine. It continues to face Russia's brutal aggression and military occupation of its territories because of its pro-European choice. As a result, over 14,000 Ukrainians have died, and every week, more Ukrainian soldiers give their lives to protect their homeland and entire Europe. The EU and United States must work together to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin to counter aggression in Ukraine," the politicians said.

The chairs of Parliamentary Committees on Foreign Relations said the likely repercussion of the completion and operation of Nord Stream 2 is to undermine the development of a single, liberalized, and open European market by consolidating sources of supply in the Nord Stream 2 system and deterring investment in alternatives.

"We expect a clear commitment from Germany to reduce dependency on gas imported from Russia and move towards green energy. We presume that Germany will handle its responsibility towards these goals with the utmost dedication. We need to make a collective commitment to increase support to the security and defense capabilities of Ukraine in order to prevent a deepening of the current security crisis, exacerbated by the threats created by Nord Stream 2," the parliamentarians said.

"In the changing security environment in the region, we call for commitments from NATO to strengthen deterrence, especially on the Eastern Flank from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. We also need to commit to delivering a road map for Ukraine's path towards joining the NATO alliance, if Ukraine makes the necessary reforms and meets NATO membership standards. To consolidate the transformation efforts of the Ukrainian government as well as democracy and human rights in the region, we call for a European Union membership perspective to be agreed upon for Ukraine," the officials said in the joint statement.

The chairs of parliamentary committees said they insist that any further agreements on Nord Stream 2 necessitate consultations across the transatlantic family.

"Moreover, such diplomacy should happen with the fundamental principle in mind - countering malign Russian aggression is in all of NATO's, all EU members, and our partners in Central and Eastern Europe vital national security interests," the parliamentarians said.