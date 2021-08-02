Shevchenko announces completion of contract with Ukraine's national team

Head coach of the Ukrainian national football team Andriy Shevchenko announced the expiration of a five-year contract with the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and his resignation.

"Today my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association expired, I spent five years with the main team of the country," Shevchenko said on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He thanked the UAF President and the Executive Committee for working with the Ukrainian national team.

"I am grateful to every player, every person who helped and was involved in the team. Many thanks to all fans for their support and criticism. Together we managed to show that our football can be competitive, productive and interesting," Shevchenko said.

As reported, Shevchenko became the mentor of the national team in 2016, when his candidacy was unanimously supported at a meeting on Friday by the Executive Committee of the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU). The contract with Shevchenko was signed for two years with the possibility of extension for another two years.

In July 2012, Shevchenko announced the end of his football career. In November of the same year, then FFU President Anatoliy Konkov offered Shevchenko to become the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, but he refused.

In March 2015, Shevchenko received a coaching license of the highest category – "PRO" – a UEFA diploma, which gives the right to work as the head coach of a club or national team. In mid-April 2015, by decision of the FFU Executive Committee, he became one of the three first deputy heads of the FFU Committee of National Teams. On February 16, 2016, Shevchenko became an assistant to the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Mykhailo Fomenko.