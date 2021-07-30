Facts

11:05 30.07.2021

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Natalia Halibarenko as the Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Relevant decree No. 334/2021 of July 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Halibarenko Natalia Mykolaivna as the head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO," the document reads.

As reported, on July 20, 2020, President Zelensky dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and appointed Vadym Prystaiko to this post.

Halibarenko on September 25, 2015 by the decree of the President of Ukraine was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently.

Tags: #nato #ukraine #halibarenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:15 30.07.2021
Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

11:33 30.07.2021
Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

10:16 30.07.2021
Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

09:37 30.07.2021
Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

18:41 29.07.2021
Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

15:25 29.07.2021
Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

11:07 29.07.2021
Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

10:55 29.07.2021
Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

10:47 29.07.2021
Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

10:01 29.07.2021
Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

LATEST

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses preparations of pilgrimage to Uman with Israeli minister of religions

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

Ambassador Korniychuk met with various political forces of the Knesset

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD