Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Natalia Halibarenko as the Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Relevant decree No. 334/2021 of July 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Halibarenko Natalia Mykolaivna as the head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO," the document reads.

As reported, on July 20, 2020, President Zelensky dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and appointed Vadym Prystaiko to this post.

Halibarenko on September 25, 2015 by the decree of the President of Ukraine was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently.