12:28 27.07.2021

Most Ukrainians don't support Putin's statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people – poll

The majority of Ukrainians, 55%, disagree with the recent statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people, which belongs to one historical and spiritual space."

At the same time, 41% of respondents agree with this statement, according to the results of a survey by the sociological group Rating, published on Tuesday.

"In the east, as well as among the parishioners of the UOC-MP, more than 60% agree with this opinion. Among the residents of the western region, on the contrary, more than 70% do not agree with this. More than 80% of the voters of the Opposition Platform, Murayev's and Shariy's parties agree with the thesis about 'one people,'", results of the survey say.

The survey was conducted on July 23-25, 2021 among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. Interview method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Some 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.0%.

Tags: #poll #ukrainians #putin
