Ukraine and Israel agree on technical part of COVID certificates for their further mutual recognition

Representatives of the Governments of Ukraine and Israel held a regular meeting on the issue of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported this at Facebook.

«On July 26, 2021, with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine, an online meeting was held between representatives of the ministries and departments of Ukraine and Israel (technical teams) involved in the implementation of «COVID Certificates» for traveling between the two states. The two parties exchanged information on the status of processing, and in particular, bringing the technical content of the certificates in line with the rules acting in both countries and the norms of the World Health Organization», - the statement reads.

During the meetings with the Israeli side, Ambassador of Ukraine Yevgen Korniychuk stressed on the importance of signing an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of vaccination passports for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Among other things, this will help to organize a safe visit to Ukraine by Israeli pilgrims during the Jewish New Year Rosh Ha-Shana.

«The draft agreement was submitted by the Israeli side for approval in May and is in fact fully processed», - he said.

The Embassy of Ukraine maintains close contacts with representatives of religious communities in order to discuss and agree on issues related to this year’s pilgrimage to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman in Uman.