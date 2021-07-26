Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at positions of Ukrainian army using heavy artillery, seven soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Monday, July 26, violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian army from heavy artillery weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as a result of which seven servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"As a result of the shelling, four servicemen received shrapnel wounds, and three more received combat injuries. After providing first aid, the wounded were transported to a hospital. The health of one serviceman is severe, one is of moderate severity, and five is satisfactory," the JFO said in the statement on Facebook.

It specifies that Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force came under fire from enemy artillery. They returned fire towards Russian-occupation forces.

"The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the Common Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire and Stabilization of the Line of Delimitation of the Parties," the JFO headquarters said.