Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas have violated ceasefire five times on July 25, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded, the JFO headquarters said on Sunday.

"On July 25, five violations have been recorded, of which four shelling and one UAV overflight [...]. As a result of the shelling, one serviceman received shrapnel wounds," the JFO headquarters said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Not far from Novozvanivka, Russian-occupation forces fired using BMP-1 weapons, automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, and near the Crimean-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions from automatic heavy grenade launchers.

In addition, near the New York settlement, Russian-occupation forces opened fire with 82-caliber mortars, and in the direction of the village of Prychepylivka they fired at Ukrainian positions from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and small arms.

"In addition, in Luhansk region recorded the passage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type with the crossing of the contact line," the JFO headquarters said.

As a result of the shelling, one soldier received shrapnel wounds.

"After providing first aid, the soldier was transported to a hospital. The condition of the wounded is moderate," the headquarters said.

They also said the Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM through the established coordination mechanism about the actions of the Russian armed formations and its occupation forces.