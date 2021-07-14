Facts

09:22 14.07.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Since Wednesday midnight, one Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded in Donbas as a result of one shelling attack carried out by Russia-led forces, and over the past day, another 13 attacks have been recorded, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"As of 7:00 on July 14, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. As a result of the shelling attacks, one soldier was injured. After providing medical assistance, the soldier was transported to a hospital. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory," the JFO staff said Wednesday morning.

In particular, not far from Luhanske, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"Over the past day, on July 13, thirteen ceasefire violations have been recorded in the area of the Joint Forces operation. As a result of enemy shelling attack, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life," the headquarters added.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:46 13.07.2021
Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

11:24 10.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

09:40 09.07.2021
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:27 08.07.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

09:13 05.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:07 03.07.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

14:17 19.06.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

14:32 27.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

14:34 22.05.2021
Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

LATEST

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Visa-free travel between Ukraine, China real and necessary for mutual tourist, labor migration – expert

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD