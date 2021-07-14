Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Since Wednesday midnight, one Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded in Donbas as a result of one shelling attack carried out by Russia-led forces, and over the past day, another 13 attacks have been recorded, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"As of 7:00 on July 14, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. As a result of the shelling attacks, one soldier was injured. After providing medical assistance, the soldier was transported to a hospital. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory," the JFO staff said Wednesday morning.

In particular, not far from Luhanske, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions from large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"Over the past day, on July 13, thirteen ceasefire violations have been recorded in the area of the Joint Forces operation. As a result of enemy shelling attack, one soldier from the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life," the headquarters added.