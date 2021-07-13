Zelensky: We will definitely find time, analyze Putin's article, reply

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says he intends to respond to the published article by Russian President Vladimir Putin "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" in the future.

"We will definitely analyze this article as soon as I find the time: we will read it in detail and if it is necessary for this article to find an answer, it seems to be written in Ukrainian [...] it means that we need to answer something. Well, think about it," Zelensky told reporters at the conference "Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy," answering a question whether Zelensky plans to somehow respond to Putin's article, released on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian on the Kremlin website.

However, he said that he did not have time to read the entire article. "But some parts, the ones that I read, I saw deep work there. Indeed, the president of the Russian Federation spent a lot of time, because there is a lot of archival work. Well, I can only envy that the president of such a large state can take so much time to afford to spend on such a volume of such detailed work [...]. We are constantly talking about our meeting, and now the president of Russia does not have enough time for the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. I just did not know what he wastes his time on, and now I see the result. But it seems to me that it is important that after all, some things, and by the way, those that he wrote about, we could discuss. And, probably, I would provide him with a lot of material, which can also be used in another article in the future," Zelensky said.

The head of the Ukrainian state also commented on the thesis from Putin's article about the "fraternal people." "As for the fraternal people, I already answered: we are forgotten when we talk about the victory over fascism, about the Second World War, and how many lives were lost among Ukrainians, and we are remembered on other occasions that we are fraternal peoples. It seems to me that I just so I think that [...] it is not brotherly to do that. More like Cain and Abel, something from this story," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said "if the president of the Russian Federation has already started to write in Ukrainian [Putin's article was also published in Ukrainian], then we are doing everything right, in this direction I support this decision."