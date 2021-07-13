Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov denied the information that the National Security and Defense Council intends to create a sanctions register of media. At the same time, a methodology is being developed to ensure the ban on broadcasting in Ukraine of those media and social networks that were previously subject to sanctions, Danilov told reporters on Monday in Kyiv.

Being asked, how many sites are planned to be blocked as part of the information security campaign and whether a body will be set up to regulate security issues in the information space, Danilov said: "You remember that a young man who was included in the working group at the request of his organization, said, that allegedly the staff of the National Security and Defense Council should create some kind of sanctions register with a ban on the media - this is completely untrue […] We do not deal with this issue."

At the same time, Danilov said that the National Security and Defense Council currently updates the list of media outlets that have been under sanctions for more than a year.

"But the legal instrument on how these sanctions should be applied has not been developed," he said.

According to him, it is a question of technical and technological support of this process.

"It's not about freedom of speech, it's not about any restrictions, it's about those [media] against which [sanctions] have already been imposed. Providers need to work it out to make sure they don't work on our territory," Danilov said.

He also said that this is a large list, including TV channels NewsOne and ZIK, as well as social networks.

Danilov said that the National Security and Defense Council considers the issues of "negative processes" that are taking place in Facebook and Telegram, but blocking these applications is out of the question.

"It's absolutely impossible to block Facebook completely," he said.