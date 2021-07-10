Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

One soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in Donbas over the past day, while one more was wounded and two received combat injuries, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Over the past day, July 9, some 13 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier from the Joint Forces was injured incompatibly with life. In addition, one soldier was wounded, two more got combat injuries. The soldiers were taken to a hospital. Their health condition is satisfactory," the morning report of the JFO headquarters on Facebook says.